Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af

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Architects: 127af
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Clément Guillaume, 127af
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Lead Architects: Deborah Feldman, Baptiste Potier
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- Design Team: Paolo Saillard, Alea Ebnother
- Landscape Architecture: Collectif l'Hydre
- City: Itteville
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. At Paul Bert Elementary School in Itteville, south of Paris, the transformation of an asphalt schoolyard into a planted landscape and the construction of a new canopy explore how simple materials and construction techniques can create a cooler, more inclusive environment for children.