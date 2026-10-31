  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. France
  5. Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af

Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af

Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - Interior Photography, ColumnSimple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - Interior PhotographySimple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - Interior PhotographySimple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - Interior PhotographySimple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Elementary & Middle School, Small Scale
Itteville, France
  • Architects: 127af
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clément Guillaume, 127af
  • Lead Architects: Deborah Feldman, Baptiste Potier
More SpecsLess Specs
Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af - Interior Photography
© Clément Guillaume

Text description provided by the architects. At Paul Bert Elementary School in Itteville, south of Paris, the transformation of an asphalt schoolyard into a planted landscape and the construction of a new canopy explore how simple materials and construction techniques can create a cooler, more inclusive environment for children.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
127af
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolOtherSmall ScaleFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolOtherSmall ScaleFrance
Cite: "Simple Structures, Multiple Uses: Rethinking the Schoolyard and Its Canopy / 127af" 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187414/simple-structures-multiple-uses-rethinking-the-schoolyard-and-its-canopy-127af> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Clément Guillaume

简单的结构，多元的用途：重新思考校园操场及其遮阳棚 / 127af

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags