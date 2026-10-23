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Buenos Aires Architecture City Guide: 31 Sites Between Heritage and the Contemporary

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

Buenos Aires is a city of rich history and distinct atmospheres. There are many reasons to explore its architecture: the city is the result of a complex interplay of cultural factors shaped by a multitude of architectural styles and trends. Its streets and heterogeneous buildings define its inhabitants, reflecting an identity forged by its history.

Beyond its historic and heritage buildings, the city offers a remarkable diversity of modern and contemporary architecture. Indeed, its architectural highlights are easily discovered on foot, framed by its prominent and beautifully designed green spaces. Below is a list of 31 sites that every architect should visit.

01. Parque de la Memoria / Baudizzone-Lestard-Varas

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Fabian Dejtiar
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Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Buenos Aires Architecture City Guide: 31 Sites Between Heritage and the Contemporary" [Guía de arquitectura en Buenos Aires: 31 sitios que todo arquitecto debe visitar] 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Moreira, Susanna ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187373/buenos-aires-architecture-city-guide-31-sites-between-heritage-and-the-contemporary> ISSN 0719-8884

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