Buenos Aires Architecture City Guide: 31 Sites Between Heritage and the Contemporary

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Buenos Aires is a city of rich history and distinct atmospheres. There are many reasons to explore its architecture: the city is the result of a complex interplay of cultural factors shaped by a multitude of architectural styles and trends. Its streets and heterogeneous buildings define its inhabitants, reflecting an identity forged by its history.

Beyond its historic and heritage buildings, the city offers a remarkable diversity of modern and contemporary architecture. Indeed, its architectural highlights are easily discovered on foot, framed by its prominent and beautifully designed green spaces. Below is a list of 31 sites that every architect should visit.

01. Parque de la Memoria / Baudizzone-Lestard-Varas