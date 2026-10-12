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Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects

Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 2 of 13Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 3 of 13Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 4 of 13Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 5 of 13Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - More Images+ 8

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Museums & Exhibit
Toyota, Japan
  • Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7891
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Hirai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interface, A&A Material Corporation, LIXIL　, Nice, Tendo Mokko, YOSHINO GYPSUM
  • Lead Architect: Shigeru Ban
  • Design And Supervision Team: Ayumu Kosuge, Keita Sugai, Shuntaro Sano, Tomonori Suzuki
  • Supervision Team: Masao Hata
  • Structural And Mep Engineer: Ove Arup and Partners Japan Ltd
  • Landscape Architect: Ohtori Consultants Environmental Design Institute
  • Lighting Designer: Lumimedia lab
  • Civil Engineer: Ohtori Consultants
  • Logo, Sign, Exhibition Graphic Designer: Kijuro Yahagi Inc.
  • Quantity Surveyor: FUTABA QUANTITY SURVEYORS
  • Exhibition And Storage Environmental Design: Tanseisha
  • Construction (Architecture): Sanei Construction JV
  • Construction (Electrical): Ono Construction JV
  • Construction (Mechanical): Mikawa Construction JV
  • Construction (Campus Road): Yahagi　Road
  • Construction (Exhibition And Collection Storage Interior): Tanseisha
  • Construction (Old Folk House And Storehouse Reconstruction): Uotsu Construction
  • Construction (Tomb Reconstruction): AD Green
  • City: Toyota
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects - Image 2 of 13
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. Toyota City Museum is planned to be located on the east side of the site, just like the adjacent Toyota Municipal Museum of Art, to allow for integrated site utilization. The western side of the site is designed as a continuous landscape with the art museum, serving the role of integrating the two sites.

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Cite: "Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects" 12 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186423/toyota-city-museum-shigeru-ban-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hiroyuki Hirai

丰田市美术馆 / 坂茂建筑设计 (Shigeru Ban Architects)

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