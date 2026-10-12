Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects

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Toyota, Japan
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Architects: Shigeru Ban Architects
- Area: 7891 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Hiroyuki Hirai
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Manufacturers: Interface, A&A Material Corporation, LIXIL , Nice, Tendo Mokko, YOSHINO GYPSUM
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Lead Architect: Shigeru Ban
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- Category: Museums & Exhibit
- Design And Supervision Team: Ayumu Kosuge, Keita Sugai, Shuntaro Sano, Tomonori Suzuki
- Supervision Team: Masao Hata
- Structural And Mep Engineer: Ove Arup and Partners Japan Ltd
- Landscape Architect: Ohtori Consultants Environmental Design Institute
- Lighting Designer: Lumimedia lab
- Civil Engineer: Ohtori Consultants
- Logo, Sign, Exhibition Graphic Designer: Kijuro Yahagi Inc.
- Quantity Surveyor: FUTABA QUANTITY SURVEYORS
- Exhibition And Storage Environmental Design: Tanseisha
- Construction (Architecture): Sanei Construction JV
- Construction (Electrical): Ono Construction JV
- Construction (Mechanical): Mikawa Construction JV
- Construction (Campus Road): Yahagi Road
- Construction (Exhibition And Collection Storage Interior): Tanseisha
- Construction (Old Folk House And Storehouse Reconstruction): Uotsu Construction
- Construction (Tomb Reconstruction): AD Green
- City: Toyota
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Toyota City Museum is planned to be located on the east side of the site, just like the adjacent Toyota Municipal Museum of Art, to allow for integrated site utilization. The western side of the site is designed as a continuous landscape with the art museum, serving the role of integrating the two sites.