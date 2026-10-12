Toyota City Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Design And Supervision Team: Ayumu Kosuge, Keita Sugai, Shuntaro Sano, Tomonori Suzuki

Supervision Team: Masao Hata

Structural And Mep Engineer: Ove Arup and Partners Japan Ltd

Landscape Architect: Ohtori Consultants Environmental Design Institute

Lighting Designer: Lumimedia lab

Civil Engineer: Ohtori Consultants

Logo, Sign, Exhibition Graphic Designer: Kijuro Yahagi Inc.

Quantity Surveyor: FUTABA QUANTITY SURVEYORS

Exhibition And Storage Environmental Design: Tanseisha

Construction (Architecture): Sanei Construction JV

Construction (Electrical): Ono Construction JV

Construction (Mechanical): Mikawa Construction JV

Construction (Campus Road): Yahagi Road

Construction (Exhibition And Collection Storage Interior): Tanseisha

Construction (Old Folk House And Storehouse Reconstruction): Uotsu Construction

Construction (Tomb Reconstruction): AD Green

City: Toyota

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Toyota City Museum is planned to be located on the east side of the site, just like the adjacent Toyota Municipal Museum of Art, to allow for integrated site utilization. The western side of the site is designed as a continuous landscape with the art museum, serving the role of integrating the two sites.