Built-in Agility and the Architecture of the Infinite Lifecycle

Laab Is More / Sifah Studio. Thailand. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

While architecture often responds to a specific program of uses, taking into account areas, contexts, and various economic and technical conditions, buildings rarely remain the same throughout their lifespan. Programs, spatial dynamics, and users' needs change, as do environmental, economic, and technological conditions, requiring interventions that were likely not anticipated at the beginning of a project. Steel structures make it possible to envision architecture capable of growing, transforming, being disassembled, and reassembled. Their dimensional precision, industrialized components, and potential for mechanical connections enable the design of open systems prepared for future interventions.

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Just as Mies van der Rohe designed the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin and Richard Rogers and Renzo Piano designed the Centre Pompidou in Paris, steel was embraced by numerous architects throughout the 20th century, enabling them to create everything from large-span and high-rise structures to more flexible spaces with greater degrees of freedom. As its applications have evolved over time, steel has continued to support the development of adaptable architecture, even allowing future expansions to be planned from the earliest stages of a project.

Rather than understanding buildings as closed and definitive volumes, structural systems can establish growth strategies that anticipate future connections, reserve areas for extensions, or dimension certain elements to accommodate additions at a later stage. Planning for expansion thus becomes part of an architectural approach conceived as an ongoing process, in which a building can begin with a given floor area and later incorporate new modules, levels, or spaces without altering its existing structure. By working with standardized components and repetitive systems, steel supports this logic of incremental growth, allowing new elements to be integrated into preexisting structures.

When Steel Adapts to New Uses

However, adaptability also means responding to transformations that do not necessarily require more floor area, but instead accommodate new uses. An office can be converted into housing; an industrial building can host cultural activities; and a commercial structure can house educational or community programs. The capacity for adaptation depends on how much of the existing architecture can be retained while its interior components and building systems are modified. Steel supports this approach by allowing different components to be joined through mechanical connections, reducing reliance on permanent construction methods. Bolted connections, for example, make it possible to disassemble and reassemble certain elements, avoiding the need for extensive demolition.

At the heart of a historic village, "Laab Is More" reflects a model of community life rooted in mutual support and shared assistance. Blending modern and traditional elements, the house's aesthetic responds to the owner's appreciation for traditional ways of living, while the strategic use of steel reflects the spirit of northern craftsmanship and integrates with the community's simple, rural character. The layout draws on the region's traditional vernacular architecture and makes use of locally available materials, adapting them to new applications and a contemporary design.

The commission called for a shelter that would provide privacy and an inviting space for gathering while moving away from the traditional wooden structures of neighboring houses and minimizing the use of wood. The architecture tells a story about an emotional connection to the region's vernacular culture, where people traditionally sit on the floor and enjoy a staple dish called "Laab," as their ancestors did.

To ensure strength and durability, the foundations and structural system were built in concrete, supporting the steel columns, beams, and roof truss. Studio Sifah selected corrugated steel roofing sheets—made from BlueScope Zacs Cool steel in Asian White color with corrugated profile—to complement the zinc and fiber-cement roofs found throughout the surrounding area. The wall cladding echoes the dimensions and texture of the wooden panels traditionally used in rice barns, a familiar element of the northern region. The roof is separated from the walls, creating an intermediate space that visually lightens the structure. BlueScope Zacs Cool sheets in Asian White color were folded and finished with rubber strips, while concrete and steel were used to evoke the lightness of traditional vernacular wooden houses.

Steel as a Resilient and Functional Technology

Beyond the durability of steel and its ability to establish relationships with its surroundings, the material can also serve practical functions that extend beyond aesthetics. For example, designing for disassembly introduces a new perspective. A beam, column, or industrialized component can become a potential resource for recovery, allowing building components to be replaced, relocated, or reused once a program changes or an existing structure requires intervention. Partial disassembly can be useful for renovating specific parts of a building without affecting the entire structure, while a more comprehensive approach can allow recovered components to find new applications elsewhere.

Trinity House, clad in COLORBOND® steel in Gull Grey color, demonstrates how material selection can serve a practical function beyond aesthetics. From the roof to the walls, the building features a consistent palette and pattern defined by gray tones. But the material does more than establish a visual identity: COLORBOND® steel with THERMATECH® solar reflectance technology reduces heat absorption at the surface, helping maintain comfortable interior temperatures. In addition, CLEAN TECHNOLOGY, which uses a Super Polyester paint system, helps preserve the home's color over time. By combining aesthetics and performance, the use of COLORBOND® steel and advanced technologies demonstrates how material choices can contribute to attractive, comfortable, and adaptable environments.

Another example is FNI Office & Workshop, designed by architect Heru Mudito Prasetyo. The factory and office complex combines aesthetics and resilience through elevated structures, effective ventilation, optimized natural lighting, and minimal maintenance requirements. The project responds to a series of environmental and operational challenges. The client operates in the steel fabrication industry, where the production process relies on conveyor belts and rollers. The workshop was commissioned to accommodate and optimize these processes, which had become increasingly inefficient after years of use, limiting the production line. The building's volume responds to the project's requirements and challenges, seeking to accommodate the steel fabrication process, address the constraints of the site, and improve the quality of life of its users.

Designing adaptable architecture does not necessarily mean attempting to anticipate every transformation that may occur throughout a building's lifespan. It means creating structures flexible enough to accommodate different future scenarios. While the structural system establishes certain conditions—such as module dimensions, spans, load-bearing capacity, and connections—its components can be modified with greater freedom. From this perspective, a building's efficiency would depend not only on how much material or energy is required to construct it, but also on how many transformations it can accommodate without losing architectural or material value.

The potential of steel lies not only in its ability to achieve long spans, reduce construction time, or facilitate industrialized building processes. It also involves conceiving buildings as modifiable systems: structures capable of growing, adapting, being disassembled, and reconfigured. Rather than designing buildings that are intended to remain unchanged, this approach proposes creating buildings prepared to evolve, incorporating new needs without resorting to demolition and reconstruction. In a context where extending the lifespan of buildings and reducing material waste are becoming increasingly important, considering how buildings can transform becomes just as relevant as considering how they will be constructed in the first place.