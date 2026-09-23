Nature as a Starting Point: Lessons from the Oslo Architecture Triennale 2026

The 9th Oslo Architecture Triennale unfolds in a setting that already embodies many of the questions it raises. Sofienberg Church, a 19th-century Gothic brick building now being converted from a place of worship into a cultural center, serves as the main venue for an edition organized around a central question: "What if Nature Comes First?" From September 17 to October 1, 2026, seminars, debates, workshops, and exhibitions examine what this shift in priorities could mean for architecture, from the way resources are used to how buildings relate to their surrounding ecosystems.