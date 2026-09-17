Lošbates Primary School / Pelletier De Fontenay + SOA Architekti

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Architects: Pelletier De Fontenay, SOA Architekti
- Area: 10515 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
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Lead Architects: Hubert Pelletier, Ondřej Píhrt, Yann Gay-Crosier, Štefan Šulek, Ondřej Laciga
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- Category: Schools, Elementary & Middle School, Educational Interiors
- Co Author: Dalibor Dvořák
- Client: Lošbates Voluntary Association of Municipalities
- Built Up Area: 5140 m²
- Usable Floor Area: 9450 m²
- Cost: 24M €
- Gastro: InGastro
- Graphic Designers: Barbora Zachovalová
- General Contractor : PKS stavby
- Facade System: PRUNIWERK
- Acoustic: VETOS Group
- City: Přezletice
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. LOŠBATES Primary School was developed through an international architectural competition as a collaboration between Canadian studio Pelletier de Fontenay and Czech practice SOA architekti, which brings extensive experience in designing educational environments. Conceived first and foremost as a contemporary educational institution, the project supports modern pedagogy through the everyday experience of space rather than declarative principles. Teachers are provided with a well-designed, multifunctional spatial tool for their work, while children gain a place for life—clear, safe, diverse and inspiring.