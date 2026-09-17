Lošbates Primary School / Pelletier De Fontenay + SOA Architekti

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Text description provided by the architects. LOŠBATES Primary School was developed through an international architectural competition as a collaboration between Canadian studio Pelletier de Fontenay and Czech practice SOA architekti, which brings extensive experience in designing educational environments. Conceived first and foremost as a contemporary educational institution, the project supports modern pedagogy through the everyday experience of space rather than declarative principles. Teachers are provided with a well-designed, multifunctional spatial tool for their work, while children gain a place for life—clear, safe, diverse and inspiring.