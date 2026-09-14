  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. Argentina
  5. Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos

Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos

Save

Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 2 of 32Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 3 of 32Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 4 of 32Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 5 of 32Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Services
San Carlos, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  199
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiaran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  C+C, FV, Roca, jhonson acero
  • Lead Architects: Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo
  • Category: Services
  • Landscape Architecture: Carol Gallo
  • City: San Carlos
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos - Image 6 of 32
© Luis Barandiaran

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of designing the new entrance to a recreational and sports campground, giving it the required scale. Through a 3.30 x 3.30-meter grid, the project aimed to organize the entry, contrasting with the morphology of the campground, which had grown somewhat haphazardly over time.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio VA arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesArgentina
Cite: "Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos" [Caja Azul / Estudio VA arquitectos] 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185092/blue-box-estudio-va-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Luis Barandiaran

蓝色盒子 / Estudio VA arquitectos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags