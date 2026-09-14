Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos

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Services • San Carlos, Argentina Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 199 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiaran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: C+C , FV , Roca , jhonson acero

Lead Architects: Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Services

Landscape Architecture: Carol Gallo

City: San Carlos

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of designing the new entrance to a recreational and sports campground, giving it the required scale. Through a 3.30 x 3.30-meter grid, the project aimed to organize the entry, contrasting with the morphology of the campground, which had grown somewhat haphazardly over time.