Blue Box / Estudio VA arquitectos

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Architects: Estudio VA arquitectos
- Area: 199 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Luis Barandiaran
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Manufacturers: C+C, FV, Roca, jhonson acero
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Lead Architects: Abadie Federico, Vicente Prieto Pablo
Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of designing the new entrance to a recreational and sports campground, giving it the required scale. Through a 3.30 x 3.30-meter grid, the project aimed to organize the entry, contrasting with the morphology of the campground, which had grown somewhat haphazardly over time.