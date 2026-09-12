Enso / Compartment S4

+ 8

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Industrial Architecture

Design Team: Karan Bhambhani

Technical Team: Mitesh Patel & team

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Industrial buildings are typically designed as fixed objects—efficient, economical, and tailored to immediate production requirements. When growth occurs, expansion is often improvised through attached sheds, inserted mezzanines, rerouted services, and compromised circulation. Compartment S4 challenges this conventional model by treating growth as an architectural premise rather than a future problem.