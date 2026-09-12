Enso / Compartment S4

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Ahmedabad, India
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Architects: Compartment S4
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Atik Bheda
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Lead Architects: Aman Amin, Prashik Chaudhari, Nishita Parmar, Monik Shah, Krishna Parikh, Vedanti Agarwal, Kishan Shah, Manuni Patel
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- Category: Industrial Architecture
- Design Team: Karan Bhambhani
- Technical Team: Mitesh Patel & team
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Industrial buildings are typically designed as fixed objects—efficient, economical, and tailored to immediate production requirements. When growth occurs, expansion is often improvised through attached sheds, inserted mezzanines, rerouted services, and compromised circulation. Compartment S4 challenges this conventional model by treating growth as an architectural premise rather than a future problem.