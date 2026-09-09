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Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos

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Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Patio, Deck, BeamCasa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, DeckCasa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 4 of 47Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedCasa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - More Images+ 42

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Lead Architect: Lua Nitsche
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Management: Bárbara Mühle
  • Wooden Structure: ITA Engenharia
  • Construction: Taguá Engenharia e Construção
  • Landscape Design: Caterina Poli Paisagismo
  • Frames: Jmar Esquadrias De Alumínio
  • Lightning Design: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting
  • Country: Brazil
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Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The choice of the site was the starting point for the Casa Itu project. After several months of visiting and analyzing different sites, considering topography, sun exposure, and the surrounding context, we selected a corner lot with a slope oriented toward a pleasant landscape and north, the most favorable orientation in the region.

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Cite: "Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos] 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184675/casa-itu-nitsche-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Scarpa

伊图住宅 / Nitsche Arquitetos

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