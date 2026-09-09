Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos

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Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
- Area: 490 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:André Scarpa
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Lead Architect: Lua Nitsche
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Text description provided by the architects. The choice of the site was the starting point for the Casa Itu project. After several months of visiting and analyzing different sites, considering topography, sun exposure, and the surrounding context, we selected a corner lot with a slope oriented toward a pleasant landscape and north, the most favorable orientation in the region.