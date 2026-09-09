Casa Itu / Nitsche Arquitetos

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Houses • Brazil Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 490 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: André Scarpa

Lead Architect: Lua Nitsche

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Category: Houses

Project Management: Bárbara Mühle

Wooden Structure: ITA Engenharia

Construction: Taguá Engenharia e Construção

Landscape Design: Caterina Poli Paisagismo

Frames: Jmar Esquadrias De Alumínio

Lightning Design: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The choice of the site was the starting point for the Casa Itu project. After several months of visiting and analyzing different sites, considering topography, sun exposure, and the surrounding context, we selected a corner lot with a slope oriented toward a pleasant landscape and north, the most favorable orientation in the region.