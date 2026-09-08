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IXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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IXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, WoodIXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior PhotographyIXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior PhotographyIXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodIXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - More Images+ 24

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Research Center
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
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IXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. Expertise in timber construction and the reinterpretation of building typologies are among the distinctive strengths of Baumschlager Eberle Architects. The IXCAMPUS project in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, represents a synthesis of experimental construction techniques and a conceptual reinterpretation. The competition client, Foncière Château Saint Léger, requested two new buildings: The elongated "Grande Orangerie," with 8,572 m² of usable floor area, now provides space for research and teaching, while the cross-shaped "Incubateur" (3,102 m² of usable floor area) houses startup companies that manufacture products on-site.

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Cite: "IXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184644/ixcampus-baumschlager-eberle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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