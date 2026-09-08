IXCAMPUS / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. Expertise in timber construction and the reinterpretation of building typologies are among the distinctive strengths of Baumschlager Eberle Architects. The IXCAMPUS project in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, represents a synthesis of experimental construction techniques and a conceptual reinterpretation. The competition client, Foncière Château Saint Léger, requested two new buildings: The elongated "Grande Orangerie," with 8,572 m² of usable floor area, now provides space for research and teaching, while the cross-shaped "Incubateur" (3,102 m² of usable floor area) houses startup companies that manufacture products on-site.