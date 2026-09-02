  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront

Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront

2:34
2:34

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

Seen from the water, Tallinn presents the skyline of a Hanseatic merchant town. During the Soviet period, most of the seafront was a restricted military zone, leaving the harbour as one of the few places where the city and the sea could meet. Even Linnahall, the vast concrete venue built for the sailing events of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, was positioned in part to preserve the view of the old town for ships approaching the harbour. For half a century, Tallinn grew away from the water that had made it a trading city, so when independence was restored in 1991, some of the capital's most valuable land was also among the least familiar to its inhabitants.

Tallinn's recent architecture is largely an architecture of reconnection. The city has been reopening what was cut off and adapting what lost its purpose, while building new structures where the boundaries between city, infrastructure and landscape are still being negotiated. The factories around the medieval centre, from Rotermann's mills near the port to the submarine yards at Noblessner, had lost their original purpose. Their gradual conversion has since become one of the defining stories of contemporary Tallinn. Much of this architecture is deliberately quiet, deriving its impact from the way old structures, new uses and the waterfront have been brought back into the life of the city.

Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront - Image 2 of 16Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront - Image 3 of 16Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront - Image 4 of 16Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront - Image 5 of 16Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront - More Images+ 11

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Tallinn Architecture City Guide: 13 Projects in a Capital Reclaiming its Waterfront" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183823/tallinn-architecture-city-guide-13-projects-in-a-capital-reclaiming-its-waterfront> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Image by Gertrud, via Unsplash

塔林城市建筑指南：13个项目，看这座首都如何重塑其滨水空间

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags