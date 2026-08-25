  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program

Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program

5:09
5:09

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

In the 1970s, Cuba faced a severe nationwide housing shortage due to population growth, rural-to-urban migration, and the degradation of existing housing stock. The government's answer was a system that pulled ordinary workers off their regular jobs and put them on building sites instead. This program, known as the Microbrigadas (microbrigades), reshaped entire districts of Havana, where they combined collective self-construction and state-backed technical knowledge, which left a mark on the urban grid of its capital city that persists until today.

Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program - Image 2 of 5Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program - Image 3 of 5Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program - Image 4 of 5Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program - Image 5 of 5Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program - More Images

A Microbrigada was a residential apartment building constructed by factory and office workers rather than professional construction laborers. Workplaces sent a mix of skilled mechanics, administrative staff, or general laborers into the field. To ensure overall structural integrity, the state assigned a small team of professional architects, structural engineers, and master builders to oversee each site, train the workers, and ensure structural stability. The reassigned workers then spent their time building apartment blocks, while their colleagues who stayed at the offices and factories absorbed their duties. A process known as "esfuerzo colectivo" or collective effort.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Radically Collective: The Legacy of Cuba's Microbrigadas Housing Program" 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183812/radically-collective-the-legacy-of-cubas-microbrigadas-housing-program> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Building in Alamar, a district in the eastern part of Havana in Cuba. Image © Felix Lipov via Vecteezy.com

激进的集体主义：古巴“微型建筑队”住宅计划的遗产

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags