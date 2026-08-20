Fradique Building / GRUPOSP

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Coordination: Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré

Project Team: Ana Tereza Carvalho, Bruno Satin, Clara Aguillera, Nara Albiero, Ricardo Kalil, Eleni Werder, Maria Beatriz Gallucci

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Benedictis Engenharia

Landscape Design: Isabel Ruas

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Oficina do Mosaico, Só Predinhos, Paulo Renato Drubi, Flavia Cancian

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: JPD Projeto de Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas

General Construction: Engeark Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of an initiative to revive the "predinho" typology—low-rise residential building models common before the 1970s—reassessing their qualities of scale and community life in contrast to market logics focused solely on maximizing profitability.