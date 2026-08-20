Fradique Building / GRUPOSP

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: GRUPOSP
- Area: 1195 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nelson Kon, Alberto Ricci
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Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler, Abbawood, Braston, Concresteel, REKA, brigato esquadrias
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Lead Architects: Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Coordination: Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré
- Project Team: Ana Tereza Carvalho, Bruno Satin, Clara Aguillera, Nara Albiero, Ricardo Kalil, Eleni Werder, Maria Beatriz Gallucci
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Benedictis Engenharia
- Landscape Design: Isabel Ruas
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Oficina do Mosaico, Só Predinhos, Paulo Renato Drubi, Flavia Cancian
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: JPD Projeto de Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas
- General Construction: Engeark Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of an initiative to revive the "predinho" typology—low-rise residential building models common before the 1970s—reassessing their qualities of scale and community life in contrast to market logics focused solely on maximizing profitability.