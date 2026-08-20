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Fradique Building / GRUPOSP

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: GRUPOSP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon, Alberto Ricci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas Schindler, Abbawood, Braston, Concresteel, REKA, brigato esquadrias
  • Lead Architects: Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré
  • Coordination: Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré
  • Project Team: Ana Tereza Carvalho, Bruno Satin, Clara Aguillera, Nara Albiero, Ricardo Kalil, Eleni Werder, Maria Beatriz Gallucci
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Isabel Ruas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Oficina do Mosaico, Só Predinhos, Paulo Renato Drubi, Flavia Cancian
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: JPD Projeto de Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas
  • General Construction: Engeark Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Fradique Building / GRUPOSP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of an initiative to revive the "predinho" typology—low-rise residential building models common before the 1970s—reassessing their qualities of scale and community life in contrast to market logics focused solely on maximizing profitability.

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Cite: "Fradique Building / GRUPOSP" [Predinho da Fradique / GRUPOSP] 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183638/fradique-building-gruposp> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nelson Kon

Fradique 小楼 / GRUPOSP

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