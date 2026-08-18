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Brugge Diptych / PARA

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Heritage
Bruges, Belgium
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© Jasper Vanhet Groenewoud

Text description provided by the architects. Brugge Diptych is a temporary pavilion commissioned for the 2021 Brugge Triennale. Set along a quiet residential canal, it abuts an abandoned fifteenth-century house in a dense UNESCO-protected neighborhood.

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Cite: "Brugge Diptych / PARA" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183357/brugge-diptych-para> ISSN 0719-8884

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Brugge Diptych / PARA

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