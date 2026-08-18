Brugge Diptych / PARA

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Bruges, Belgium
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Architects: PARA Project
- Area: 444 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Stijn Bollaert, Iwan Baan, Jasper Vanhet Groenewoud
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Heritage
- Design Team: Jon Lott, William Smith, Rachel Coulomb
- Lead Team: Lauren McClellan
- City: Bruges
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Brugge Diptych is a temporary pavilion commissioned for the 2021 Brugge Triennale. Set along a quiet residential canal, it abuts an abandoned fifteenth-century house in a dense UNESCO-protected neighborhood.