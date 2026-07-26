Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design

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Curitiba, Brazil
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Architects: IN arq+design
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Guilherme Rocha
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Lead Architects: Izadora Czerpicki, Noelle Piasetzki
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- Category: Restaurant, Interior Design
- City: Curitiba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Curitiba, the design of Cença Pizza Bar repurposes a previously underutilized historic building into a vibrant, welcoming, and character-filled bar — an environment that invites people to linger, discover, and socialize.