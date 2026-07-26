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Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design

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Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairCença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairCença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - More Images+ 8

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Restaurant, Interior Design
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: IN arq+design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guilherme Rocha
  • Lead Architects: Izadora Czerpicki, Noelle Piasetzki
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Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Guilherme Rocha

Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Curitiba, the design of Cença Pizza Bar repurposes a previously underutilized historic building into a vibrant, welcoming, and character-filled bar — an environment that invites people to linger, discover, and socialize.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design" [Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design] 26 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181328/cenca-pizza-bar-in-arq-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guilherme Rocha

Cença Pizza Bar / IN arq+design

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