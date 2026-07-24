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Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio

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Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeHangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodHangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - More Images+ 51

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Office Buildings, Renovation
Hangzhou, China
  • Project Principal: Peidong Zhu
  • Design Team: Wangtao Bao, Tao Xu, Ke Gao, Zhenyu Li, Shiqiu Liang, Xinyi Shi, Jiaqi Wang, Xiaoyu Yang, Wenyu Zhou Architecture; Yuting Jin, Xiaoxiao Fan, Zhiyi He Interior
  • Client: Hangzhou Blue Peacock Cultural & Creative Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborative Design Institute: Sino-Foreign Jianhuacheng Engineering Technology Group Co., LTD. Zhejiang Branch
  • Landscape Design: Zhejiang Antao Design Co., Ltd.
  • Mep Consultant: Hangzhou Yizi Architectural Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
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Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration is located along the Grand Canal in Hangzhou. Its history can be traced back to the Hangzhou Chemical Fiber Factory, founded in 1958, before the compound was transformed in 2003 into one of the city's earliest creative industry parks. Led by Peidong Zhu, co-founder and chief architect of line+ studio, the regeneration project explores a path for revitalizing ageing factory buildings in a high-density urban core, negotiating industrial heritage conservation, urban regeneration, and contemporary lifestyles.

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Cite: "Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148709/hangzhou-loft49-regeneration-line-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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