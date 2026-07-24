Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration / line+ studio

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Category: Office Buildings, Renovation

Project Principal: Peidong Zhu

Design Team: Wangtao Bao, Tao Xu, Ke Gao, Zhenyu Li, Shiqiu Liang, Xinyi Shi, Jiaqi Wang, Xiaoyu Yang, Wenyu Zhou Architecture; Yuting Jin, Xiaoxiao Fan, Zhiyi He Interior

Client: Hangzhou Blue Peacock Cultural & Creative Co., Ltd.

Collaborative Design Institute: Sino-Foreign Jianhuacheng Engineering Technology Group Co., LTD. Zhejiang Branch

Landscape Design: Zhejiang Antao Design Co., Ltd.

Mep Consultant: Hangzhou Yizi Architectural Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou LOFT49 Regeneration is located along the Grand Canal in Hangzhou. Its history can be traced back to the Hangzhou Chemical Fiber Factory, founded in 1958, before the compound was transformed in 2003 into one of the city's earliest creative industry parks. Led by Peidong Zhu, co-founder and chief architect of line+ studio, the regeneration project explores a path for revitalizing ageing factory buildings in a high-density urban core, negotiating industrial heritage conservation, urban regeneration, and contemporary lifestyles.