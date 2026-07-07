Collège Cardinal Mercier / LT2A + OPEN ARCHITECTES

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a densely wooded landscape, the new building at Collège Cardinal Mercier continues the legacy of a site with a strong character. The campus is composed of distinct pavilions whose shared identity relies on a deliberately limited palette of materials. This visual coherence creates a link between the different buildings while preserving their autonomy. Inspired by these qualities, the design aims to extend the spirit of the place without replicating it. Far from any pastiche, the building asserts a resolutely contemporary language, anchored in one of today's major challenges: sustainability.