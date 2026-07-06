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WildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura

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WildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura - Image 2 of 31WildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodWildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WoodWildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairWildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Research Center
Ecuador
  • Category: Research Center
  • Collaborators: Josué Fernández, Andrea Rodríguez, Gen Moya
  • Structural Engineer: Patricio Cevallos
  • Construction: Caá Porá Arquitectura, Jimmy Erazo, Las Manos Sucias/Filou Frichou, Fabián Suntasig, Willian Mora, Comunidad Pacto Sumaco: Elisa Zarria, Isidro Barre, Rober Andi, Jimmy Morales, José Andi, Anderson Andi, Wilson Andi, Antony Morales, Rogen Morales, Vannesa Andi, Dariana Andy, Daira Andi
  • Furniture: Bernardo Jarrín
  • Client: The FMU Education Foundation
  • Country: Ecuador
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Text description provided by the architects. The WildSumaco Biological Station is located on the outskirts of the community of Pacto Sumaco, at the foot of the Sumaco volcano and the first core zone of Sumaco Napo Galeras National Park, at the point where the Andean slope meets the humid breath of the high Amazon. It is one of the most biodiverse territories in Ecuador, and therefore in the world, a place where the forest does not act as a backdrop but as matter, climate, sound, shadow and measure. Building here demands listening before imposing, taking the context as a whole as a starting point rather than an obstacle.

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Cite: "WildSumaco Research Pavilion / Caá Porá Arquitectura" [ Estación Biológica WildSumaco / Caá Porá Arquitectura] 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043000/wildsumaco-research-pavilion-caa-pora-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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