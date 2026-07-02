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Dymak HQ / BIG

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Dymak HQ / BIG - Exterior PhotographyDymak HQ / BIG - Exterior PhotographyDymak HQ / BIG - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassDymak HQ / BIG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairDymak HQ / BIG - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Offices, Office Buildings
Odense, Denmark
  • Partners In Charge: Bjarke Ingels, Ole Elkjær-Larsen
  • Project Manager: Joos Jerne
  • Project Leader: Lisbet Fritze Trentemøller
  • Project Team: Frederik Skou Jensen, Celia de la Osa Muñoz, Emil Westlin, Jakub Kulisa, Laura Watte, Marius Tromholt-Richter, Celina Holck, Christian Rasmussen, Giulia Orlando, Ioannis Mathioudakis, Kamilla Heskje, Narisara Ladawal Schröder, Oliver Steen, Richard Howis, Snorre Nash, Søren Mortensen, Sofia Papadopoulou, Jesper Boye Andersen, Finn Nørkjær, Frederik Lyng, Victor-Antoine Delorme, Lucas Malthe Mikkelsen, Matthew Thomson, Anders Holden Deleuran, Tore Banke, Cosmin Paduaru, Harish Karthick Vijay, Karim Daw, Tim Christensen, Andreas Bak, Jonathan Russell, Andrea Hektor, Alexander Gale Heiede, Jesús Fernández Fraile, Thomas Lejeune, Kannan Selvaraj, Kai-Brith Kalda, Antoine Gisèle Maes
  • Sustainability Team: Katrine Juul, Will Chuanrui Yu, Sille Foltinger, Pernille Ulgvig Sangvin, Henrik Kania, Jens Max Jensen
  • Landscape Team: Giulia Frittoli, Ulla Hornsyld, Anders Fønss, Brian Malig Collado, Alicia De Nobrega, Olivia Ann Egeberg, Sirui Qiu, Ahmed Badra
  • Collaborators: Cj Group, OBH Gruppen, Henry Jensen, ZERO Engineering
  • City: Odense
  • Country: Denmark
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Dymak HQ / BIG - Exterior Photography
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Set between an industrial area and the natural landscape surrounding Glisholm Lake, Dymak's new headquarters in Odense is conceived as a circular building wrapped around a sheltered green courtyard. Designed by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, the DGNB Gold, Heart and Diamond-certified headquarters combines office spaces, showrooms, and shared facilities within a 2,800 m2 building that brings daylight, landscape, and social interaction into the center of the company's daily life.

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Cite: "Dymak HQ / BIG" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042958/dymak-hq-big> ISSN 0719-8884

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