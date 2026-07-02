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Pages Afloat / f-a-n architects

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
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© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the riverbank at the entrance to Huizhou Village of Letters, Pages Afloat marks the beginning of the visitor's journey through the site. Facing a thousand-year-old banyan tree across the water, the installation acts as a spatial threshold, introducing the literary narrative embedded within the village landscape.

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Cite: "Pages Afloat / f-a-n architects" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042913/pages-afloat-f-a-n-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fangfang Tian

惠州文学村公共艺术装置——浮页 / f-a-n泛建筑

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