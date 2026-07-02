Pages Afloat / f-a-n architects

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Ziyue Liu, Shuai Wang, Wanying Xie

City: Huizhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located along the riverbank at the entrance to Huizhou Village of Letters, Pages Afloat marks the beginning of the visitor's journey through the site. Facing a thousand-year-old banyan tree across the water, the installation acts as a spatial threshold, introducing the literary narrative embedded within the village landscape.