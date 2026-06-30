Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti

-
Architects: Studio Miti
- Area: 519 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
-
Lead Architects: Mr. Padirmkiat Sukkan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Mr. Kitipat Homsuwan, Miss. Siraprapa Onlamul
- Interior Design: Miss. Narinrat Chaichat, Miss. Khanittha Kaenchak
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mr. Chaiwat Kaewkom
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mr. Wutthikrai Srisukho
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Miss. Siriluk Konkaew
- General Contractor: Mr. Jarin Dejchutrakul
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Within a community surrounded by residential buildings and shop houses in the Bang Pho district of Bangkok, the property owner envisioned a family residence for four family members: the father, mother, elder son, and younger son.