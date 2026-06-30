Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Mr. Kitipat Homsuwan, Miss. Siraprapa Onlamul

Interior Design: Miss. Narinrat Chaichat, Miss. Khanittha Kaenchak

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mr. Chaiwat Kaewkom

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mr. Wutthikrai Srisukho

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Miss. Siriluk Konkaew

General Contractor: Mr. Jarin Dejchutrakul

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Within a community surrounded by residential buildings and shop houses in the Bang Pho district of Bangkok, the property owner envisioned a family residence for four family members: the father, mother, elder son, and younger son.