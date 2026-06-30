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Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti

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Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - Exterior Photography, BrickBaan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BrickBaan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - Interior Photography, BrickBaan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickBaan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Studio Miti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  519
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
  • Lead Architects: Mr. Padirmkiat Sukkan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mr. Kitipat Homsuwan, Miss. Siraprapa Onlamul
  • Interior Design: Miss. Narinrat Chaichat, Miss. Khanittha Kaenchak
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mr. Chaiwat Kaewkom
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mr. Wutthikrai Srisukho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Miss. Siriluk Konkaew
  • General Contractor: Mr. Jarin Dejchutrakul
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
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Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Within a community surrounded by residential buildings and shop houses in the Bang Pho district of Bangkok, the property owner envisioned a family residence for four family members: the father, mother, elder son, and younger son.

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Studio Miti
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

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Cite: "Baan You Yen Residence / Studio Miti" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042790/baan-you-yen-residence-studio-miti> ISSN 0719-8884

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