Egedammen Kindergarten / BBP Arkitekter

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Søborg, Denmark
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Architects: BBP Arkitekter
- Area: 1050 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Jens Markus Lindhe, Mikkel Eye
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Lead Architects: Ebbe Wæhrens
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Design Team: Ebbe Wæhrens
- Technical Team: Søren Nygaard
- Landscape Architecture: Thing Brandt Landskab
- Civil Engineer: Lyngkilde Ingeniører
- City: Søborg
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. Egedammen is a municipal kindergarten for 144 children in Gladsaxe a part of Greater Copenhagen. The building is designed with a phenomenological approach, focusing on spatial experiences and the way children perceive scale, light, sound, and materials. Constructed primarily in wood with a brick exterior shell, the kindergarten is certified with the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, one of the world's strictest environmental certifications.