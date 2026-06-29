Egedammen Kindergarten / BBP Arkitekter

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Text description provided by the architects. Egedammen is a municipal kindergarten for 144 children in Gladsaxe a part of Greater Copenhagen. The building is designed with a phenomenological approach, focusing on spatial experiences and the way children perceive scale, light, sound, and materials. Constructed primarily in wood with a brick exterior shell, the kindergarten is certified with the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, one of the world's strictest environmental certifications.