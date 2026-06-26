Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten

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Heilbronn, Germany
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Architects: Behnisch Architekten
- Area: 55 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:David Matthiessen
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Manufacturers: ArgillaTherm GmbH , Glas Trösch Holding AG, Gotthilf Benz Turngerätefabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Knauf Gips AG, NBK Keramik GmbH, Emmerich am Rhein, neuformTürenwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co. KG, nora by Interface
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Lead Architects: Florian Waller
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- Design Team: Asli Cinkara, Anna Lena Wörn, Sergio Salas, Tim Shapkin , Nadine Hoss, Matteo Cavalli, Abdelaram Alshorafa, Dirk Habermann, Leslie Iturra, Cigdem Gündogdu, Igor Nakonechnyi, Cornelia Wust, Alex Whitton, Fabian Riegraf, Diana Schaudt, Beatrice Pratobevera, Khouloud Lamouchi, Olena Shvab,
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kurz und Fischer GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibb Burrer & Deuring Ingenieurbüro GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schlaich, Bergermann & Partner
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Rentschler und Riedesser Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH für Technik im Bau
- Landscape Architecture: Planstatt Senner
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bartenbach GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Gutbrod Bau Physik Ingenieurbüro GmbH
- City: Heilbronn
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Heilbronn's Neckarbogen district, the Josef-Schwarz-School is among Germany's most ambitious recent educational buildings. The design envisions the school as an interconnected campus where the various educational levels come together within a coherent architectural concept. The guiding idea is an organically structured ensemble that links interior and exterior spaces to create an inspiring environment for learning and social interaction.