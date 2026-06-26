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Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten

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Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodJosef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - Interior PhotographyJosef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - Interior PhotographyJosef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodJosef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Heilbronn, Germany
  • Architects: Behnisch Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Matthiessen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ArgillaTherm GmbH , Glas Trösch Holding AG, Gotthilf Benz Turngerätefabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Knauf Gips AG, NBK Keramik GmbH, Emmerich am Rhein, neuformTürenwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co. KG, nora by Interface
  • Lead Architects: Florian Waller
  • Design Team: Asli Cinkara, Anna Lena Wörn, Sergio Salas, Tim Shapkin , Nadine Hoss, Matteo Cavalli, Abdelaram Alshorafa, Dirk Habermann, Leslie Iturra, Cigdem Gündogdu, Igor Nakonechnyi, Cornelia Wust, Alex Whitton, Fabian Riegraf, Diana Schaudt, Beatrice Pratobevera, Khouloud Lamouchi, Olena Shvab,
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kurz und Fischer GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibb Burrer & Deuring Ingenieurbüro GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schlaich, Bergermann & Partner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Rentschler und Riedesser Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH für Technik im Bau
  • Landscape Architecture: Planstatt Senner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bartenbach GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Gutbrod Bau Physik Ingenieurbüro GmbH
  • City: Heilbronn
  • Country: Germany
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Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten - Interior Photography
© David Matthiessen

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Heilbronn's Neckarbogen district, the Josef-Schwarz-School is among Germany's most ambitious recent educational buildings. The design envisions the school as an interconnected campus where the various educational levels come together within a coherent architectural concept. The guiding idea is an organically structured ensemble that links interior and exterior spaces to create an inspiring environment for learning and social interaction.

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Cite: "Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042540/josef-schwarz-school-behnisch-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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