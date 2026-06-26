Josef-Schwarz School / Behnisch Architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Elementary & Middle School

Design Team: Asli Cinkara, Anna Lena Wörn, Sergio Salas, Tim Shapkin , Nadine Hoss, Matteo Cavalli, Abdelaram Alshorafa, Dirk Habermann, Leslie Iturra, Cigdem Gündogdu, Igor Nakonechnyi, Cornelia Wust, Alex Whitton, Fabian Riegraf, Diana Schaudt, Beatrice Pratobevera, Khouloud Lamouchi, Olena Shvab,

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kurz und Fischer GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibb Burrer & Deuring Ingenieurbüro GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schlaich, Bergermann & Partner

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Rentschler und Riedesser Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH für Technik im Bau

Landscape Architecture: Planstatt Senner

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bartenbach GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Gutbrod Bau Physik Ingenieurbüro GmbH

City: Heilbronn

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Heilbronn's Neckarbogen district, the Josef-Schwarz-School is among Germany's most ambitious recent educational buildings. The design envisions the school as an interconnected campus where the various educational levels come together within a coherent architectural concept. The guiding idea is an organically structured ensemble that links interior and exterior spaces to create an inspiring environment for learning and social interaction.