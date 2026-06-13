KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects

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Architects: Shreyas Patil Architects
- Area: 125000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Shamanth Patil
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Lead Architects: shreyas patil
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Text description provided by the architects. The school spans approximately 1,25,000 sq. ft. and comprises facilities for a 12-classroom pre-primary school, a 40-classroom primary to higher-grade school, and an 8-classroom integrated PU college. Each of these classrooms comfortably accommodates forty students. The classroom sizes vary in accordance with the grade level.