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KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects

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KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - Image 2 of 34KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - Interior PhotographyKLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - Image 4 of 34KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - Interior Photography, BalconyKLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - More Images+ 29

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Sankeshwar, India
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KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects - Exterior Photography
© Shamanth Patil

Text description provided by the architects. The school spans approximately 1,25,000 sq. ft. and comprises facilities for a 12-classroom pre-primary school, a 40-classroom primary to higher-grade school, and an 8-classroom integrated PU college. Each of these classrooms comfortably accommodates forty students. The classroom sizes vary in accordance with the grade level.

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Shreyas Patil Architects
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Cite: "KLE School, Sankeshwar / Shreyas Patil Architects" 13 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042416/kle-school-sankeshwar-shreyas-patil-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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