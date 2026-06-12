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TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron

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TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior PhotographyTITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - Interior Photography, ConcreteTITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 4 of 24TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 5 of 24TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Watching Tower, Ski Center
Engelberg, Switzerland
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TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 6 of 24
Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Text description provided by the architects. At over 3,000 meters above sea level, Titlis is one of Switzerland's best-known mountain destinations, attracting sports enthusiasts and sightseers from around the world. Its peak offers an impressive 360-degree panorama, with the glacial landscape to the south and the Swiss Plateau to the north. Thanks to its central, easily accessible position above Engelberg and its proximity to Lucerne, Titlis is one of the most visited destinations in the country.

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Herzog & de Meuron
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSki CenterSwitzerland

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSki CenterSwitzerland
Cite: "TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042379/titlis-tower-herzog-and-de-meuron> ISSN 0719-8884

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