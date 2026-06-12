TITLIS Tower / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

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Text description provided by the architects. At over 3,000 meters above sea level, Titlis is one of Switzerland's best-known mountain destinations, attracting sports enthusiasts and sightseers from around the world. Its peak offers an impressive 360-degree panorama, with the glacial landscape to the south and the Swiss Plateau to the north. Thanks to its central, easily accessible position above Engelberg and its proximity to Lucerne, Titlis is one of the most visited destinations in the country.