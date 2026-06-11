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Malibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture

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Malibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMalibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairMalibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMalibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMalibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, High School
Malibu, United States
  • Architects: KoningEizenberg Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Nathan Bishop, Michael Pinto
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Malibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of KoningEizenberg Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the Pacific Coast and the Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu High School reimagines what a public high school can be. This net-zero energy facility for 525 students on 5.7 acres engages directly with its coastal foothill setting, creating what the design team calls a "hillside laboratory" where learning extends far beyond classroom walls.

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Cite: "Malibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042314/malibu-high-school-koningeizenberg-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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