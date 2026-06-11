Malibu High School / KoningEizenberg Architecture

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Architects: KoningEizenberg Architecture
- Area: 70000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Nathan Bishop, Michael Pinto
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- Category: Educational Architecture, High School
- Architecture Office: NAC Architecture
- City: Malibu
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the Pacific Coast and the Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu High School reimagines what a public high school can be. This net-zero energy facility for 525 students on 5.7 acres engages directly with its coastal foothill setting, creating what the design team calls a "hillside laboratory" where learning extends far beyond classroom walls.