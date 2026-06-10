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CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes

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CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 19CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairCROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - Interior PhotographyCROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, WoodCROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars, University, Sustainability
Talence, France
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CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Column
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Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Talence university campus — one of the largest in Europe — the reconstruction project for the CROUS student restaurant aims to restore this facility to a central role in student life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityFrance

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityFrance
Cite: "CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes" 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042311/crous-student-restaurant-bpm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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