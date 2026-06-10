CROUS student restaurant / BPM Architectes

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Talence, France
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Architects: BPM Architectes
- Area: 3820 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:11H45
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Manufacturers: Forbo, Link Inox, Novoceram
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars, University, Sustainability
- Project Director: Delphine Pirrovani
- Project Managers: Stéphane Chapeau
- Landscape Project Manager: Coralie Renaux
- Kitchen Engineer: Cuisinorme
- OPC: MATH Ingenierie
- Inspection Office: Alpes Controles
- City: Talence
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Talence university campus — one of the largest in Europe — the reconstruction project for the CROUS student restaurant aims to restore this facility to a central role in student life.