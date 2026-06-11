Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso

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Category: Schools, Extension

Architect: José Ignacio Valdivieso

Collaborator: Pedro Del Río

Engineers: Gatica & Jiménez

Construction: GHE

City: Santiago

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. In the context of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Tabancura School invited us to participate in an architectural competition aimed at establishing a definitive master plan for the campus. The proposal sought to complete the infrastructure originally built in the late 1990s through the addition of three new buildings, as well as the design of new courtyards and gardens.