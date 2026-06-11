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Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso

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Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - Image 2 of 23Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Shelving, ChairTabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnTabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnTabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Schools, Extension
Santiago, Chile
  • Category: Schools, Extension
  • Architect: José Ignacio Valdivieso
  • Collaborator: Pedro Del Río
  • Engineers: Gatica & Jiménez
  • Construction: GHE
  • City: Santiago
  • Country: Chile
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Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso - Image 2 of 23
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Tabancura School invited us to participate in an architectural competition aimed at establishing a definitive master plan for the campus. The proposal sought to complete the infrastructure originally built in the late 1990s through the addition of three new buildings, as well as the design of new courtyards and gardens.

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José Ignacio Valdivieso
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentExtensionChile

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentExtensionChile
Cite: "Tabancura School Library Pavilion / José Ignacio Valdivieso" [Pabellón Biblioteca Colegio Tabancura / José Ignacio Valdivieso] 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042213/tabancura-school-library-pavilion-jose-ignacio-valdivieso> ISSN 0719-8884

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