Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. The school complex in the Karlshorst neighbourhood is situated in an area predominantly characterized by a low-density, small-scale building structure consisting mainly of residential buildings. The new building complex of the Lew Tolstoi School is an independent urban building block that, as residential development continues to densify, will be fully surrounded by it. In this respect, the urban planning approach for the school expansion and sports hall focuses on the building complex itself, with the goal of creating an optimally usable outdoor school space with sports areas.