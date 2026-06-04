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Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten

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Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - Interior PhotographyLew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - Image 3 of 16Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - Interior PhotographyLew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - Exterior PhotographyLew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools, Extension
Berlin, Germany
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Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography
© Tjark Spille

Text description provided by the architects. The school complex in the Karlshorst neighbourhood is situated in an area predominantly characterized by a low-density, small-scale building structure consisting mainly of residential buildings. The new building complex of the Lew Tolstoi School is an independent urban building block that, as residential development continues to densify, will be fully surrounded by it. In this respect, the urban planning approach for the school expansion and sports hall focuses on the building complex itself, with the goal of creating an optimally usable outdoor school space with sports areas.

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Cite: "Lew-Tolstoi-School / AFF architekten" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041981/lew-tolstoi-school-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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