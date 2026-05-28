Shang'Ao Canal Social Service Center / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

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Category: Community Center, Renovation

Design Principal: Liu Yuyang

Project Leader: Wang Chuxue

Architect On Site: Wang Chuxue

Design Team: Wu Congbao,Wang Chuxue, Fan Zhikang, Zhu Chenglin, Xu Jiarui

Client: Hongmei Subdistrict office of Xuhui District, Shanghai

Design Team (Landscape): Liu Yuyang, Fan Zhikang, Yu Qing

Site Area: 2244 m²

Quanzhou Road Landscape: 4500 m²

Yizhou Road Landscape: 2520 m²

Collaborating Designer: Yi Architecture Studio, FLIP Design Studio

Interior Signage: Wanbang Zhihe

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Concept - Shang'Ao Canal Social Service Center is located at the intersection of Shang'ao Tang Waterfront Path and Quanzhou Road, serving as a critical node in the Shang'ao Tang neighborhood's urban waterfront renewal initiative. As the cultural heart of the community, the project integrates a variety of public functions, including a senior cafeteria, community library, performance space, and dance studio, offering a diverse array of services to nearby residents. This renovation aimed to enhance the overall aesthetic and functional quality, focusing on reconstructing the façade and reconfiguring the interior public spaces. Through strategic design innovations, we sought to transform the center into a distinctive and recognizable cultural hub along the waterfront.