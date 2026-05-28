Shang'Ao Canal Social Service Center / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

-
Architects: Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects
- Area: 3865 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fangfang Tian
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Community Center, Renovation
- Design Principal: Liu Yuyang
- Project Leader: Wang Chuxue
- Architect On Site: Wang Chuxue
- Design Team: Wu Congbao,Wang Chuxue, Fan Zhikang, Zhu Chenglin, Xu Jiarui
- Client: Hongmei Subdistrict office of Xuhui District, Shanghai
- Design Team (Landscape): Liu Yuyang, Fan Zhikang, Yu Qing
- Site Area: 2244 m²
- Quanzhou Road Landscape: 4500 m²
- Yizhou Road Landscape: 2520 m²
- Collaborating Designer: Yi Architecture Studio, FLIP Design Studio
- Interior Signage: Wanbang Zhihe
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Concept - Shang'Ao Canal Social Service Center is located at the intersection of Shang'ao Tang Waterfront Path and Quanzhou Road, serving as a critical node in the Shang'ao Tang neighborhood's urban waterfront renewal initiative. As the cultural heart of the community, the project integrates a variety of public functions, including a senior cafeteria, community library, performance space, and dance studio, offering a diverse array of services to nearby residents. This renovation aimed to enhance the overall aesthetic and functional quality, focusing on reconstructing the façade and reconfiguring the interior public spaces. Through strategic design innovations, we sought to transform the center into a distinctive and recognizable cultural hub along the waterfront.