Anna Pao Sohmen Centre at YK Pao School / Scenic Architecture Office

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Text description provided by the architects. Following deep communication with the school, we began to formulate our concept around three questions:

·How can architecture become the material carrier of holistic education and East-West integration?

·How can we creatively unlock spatial potential within a constrained site?

·How can we respond to the diverse teaching and usage scenarios of YK Pao School?

It was through this reflection that the design concept of "Interface Architecture" gradually took shape, serving as the core language running through the entire design process.