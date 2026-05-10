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The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective

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The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThe Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickThe Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - Image 4 of 26The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - Image 5 of 26The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kerala, India
  • Architects: 7th Hue Architecture Collective
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2023 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marc Frames
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tostem, VitrA
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Shyamraj Chandroth
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Ar. Aziya H Mondal
  • Design Team: Ar. Vinaya M M
  • Technical Team: Er. V. Nandahari
  • Landscape Architecture: Poornima Home Decors
  • Project Management: viewpoint dezigns
  • Interior Design: 7th Hue Architectural Collective
  • General Contractor: WARP Ventures
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
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The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective - Image 5 of 26
© Marc Frames

"Within limits, the idea of space is not reduced—it is reimagined." Tiny House emerges as a response to constraints, where compact living is shaped through light, ventilation, and spatial clarity. Inspired by tropical design principles and a minimalist approach, the project focuses on creating an environment that feels open and breathable despite its limited footprint. The design is driven by the idea of transforming inward—using courtyards, layered volumes, and filtered openings to establish a strong connection between built form and nature.

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7th Hue Architecture Collective
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Brick

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective" 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041344/the-tiny-house-7th-hue-architecture-collective> ISSN 0719-8884

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