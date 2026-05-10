The Tiny House / 7th Hue Architecture Collective

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Architects: 7th Hue Architecture Collective
- Area: 2023 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Marc Frames
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Manufacturers: Tostem, VitrA
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Lead Architects: Ar. Shyamraj Chandroth
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"Within limits, the idea of space is not reduced—it is reimagined." Tiny House emerges as a response to constraints, where compact living is shaped through light, ventilation, and spatial clarity. Inspired by tropical design principles and a minimalist approach, the project focuses on creating an environment that feels open and breathable despite its limited footprint. The design is driven by the idea of transforming inward—using courtyards, layered volumes, and filtered openings to establish a strong connection between built form and nature.