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C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg

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C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairC1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - Image 3 of 31C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ColumnC1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, ChairC1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
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C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg - Image 3 of 31
© Robert Rieger

Text description provided by the architects. The shared amenity spaces at Berlin's C1 office building draw on the warmth and ease of the home office — comfort, domesticity, and informality — while embracing the energy of a shared workplace. Here, social interaction and collective identity unfold within generously scaled furniture and welcoming environments designed to bring people together.

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Bruzkus Greenberg
Office

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WoodStoneConcrete

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Cite: "C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041337/c1-workplace-bruzkus-greenberg> ISSN 0719-8884

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