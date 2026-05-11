C1 Workplace / Bruzkus Greenberg

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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: Bruzkus Greenberg
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Robert Rieger
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- Category: Offices Interiors
- Team: Ester Bruzkus, Peter Greenberg, Max Werner, Anna Kopeina, Sina Hartmann
- Ff&E Procurement: Studio Coucou
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The shared amenity spaces at Berlin's C1 office building draw on the warmth and ease of the home office — comfort, domesticity, and informality — while embracing the energy of a shared workplace. Here, social interaction and collective identity unfold within generously scaled furniture and welcoming environments designed to bring people together.