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L33 Narrow House / BAST

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L33 Narrow House / BAST - Exterior Photography, BalconyL33 Narrow House / BAST - Interior PhotographyL33 Narrow House / BAST - Image 4 of 31L33 Narrow House / BAST - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, ConcreteL33 Narrow House / BAST - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Offices
Toulouse, France
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L33 Narrow House / BAST - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Courtesy of BAST

Text description provided by the architects. The site, composed of two through parcels, forms a pause within the built density of the Bonnefoy district. On one side, the plot is an urban infill gap between two townhouses typical of this suburban neighborhood. On the other side, the land is occupied by dense vegetation, characteristic of an undergrowth atmosphere, including a majestic hackberry tree that extends widely over Massé Street, signaling the presence of a green plot along this urban street.

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BAST
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesFrance

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesFrance
Cite: "L33 Narrow House / BAST" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041327/l33-narrow-house-bast> ISSN 0719-8884

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