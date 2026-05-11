L33 Narrow House / BAST

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Text description provided by the architects. The site, composed of two through parcels, forms a pause within the built density of the Bonnefoy district. On one side, the plot is an urban infill gap between two townhouses typical of this suburban neighborhood. On the other side, the land is occupied by dense vegetation, characteristic of an undergrowth atmosphere, including a majestic hackberry tree that extends widely over Massé Street, signaling the presence of a green plot along this urban street.