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MOM Apartment / J.MAYER H.

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MOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - Interior Photography, Dining roomMOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - Interior PhotographyMOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - Interior Photography, DoorMOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - Interior PhotographyMOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: J.MAYER H.
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Frank Sperling
  • Lead Architect: Jürgen Mayer
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MOM Apartment / J.MAYER H. - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Frank Sperling

Text description provided by the architects. MOM transforms a home set within a historic, stately apartment building in Berlin dating from around 1900. At the time of its construction, the building represented a remarkable example of innovative residential design. Each apartment features an individual floor plan, distinguishing it clearly from the standardized housing typologies typical of its era.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "MOM Apartment / J.MAYER H." 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041322/mom-apartment-jmayer-h> ISSN 0719-8884

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