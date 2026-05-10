MOM Apartment / J.MAYER H.

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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: J.MAYER H.
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Frank Sperling
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Lead Architect: Jürgen Mayer
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Partner In Charge: Jürgen Mayer
- Project Management: Marcus Blum
- Design Team: Lilly Czok, Elina Kolarova
- Art Installations: Björn Dahlem, Christian Jankowski
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. MOM transforms a home set within a historic, stately apartment building in Berlin dating from around 1900. At the time of its construction, the building represented a remarkable example of innovative residential design. Each apartment features an individual floor plan, distinguishing it clearly from the standardized housing typologies typical of its era.