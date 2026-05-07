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Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT

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Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassCasa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - Image 3 of 17Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, BedroomCasa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, CountertopCasa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Roma, Italy
  • Architects: STUDIOTAMAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, AP16, AP16, Artemide, B&B Italia, B&B Italia, Belfiore 9010, Belfiore 9010, Caboche Plus Grande, Caboche Plus Grande, Camaleonda, Camaleonda, Dioscuri, D’Ascenzi, D’Ascenzi, Elsworthy Wide Width, Elsworthy Wide Width, Flos, Flos, Foglio, +27
  • Lead Architects: Tommaso Amato, Matteo Soddu, Valentina Paiola, Alice Patrizi
  • Main Contractor: Ediltel B
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Text description provided by the architects. In Rome's Flaminio district, STUDIOTAMAT unveils Casa Continua, a 115 sqm apartment entirely reimagined through a project that engages with the home's layered history while opening it to new ways of living.

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Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
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Cite: "Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041225/casa-continua-studiotamat> ISSN 0719-8884

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