Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT

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Architects: STUDIOTAMAT
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
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Manufacturers: &Tradition, AP16, AP16, Artemide, B&B Italia, B&B Italia, Belfiore 9010, Belfiore 9010, Caboche Plus Grande, Caboche Plus Grande, Camaleonda, Camaleonda, Dioscuri, D’Ascenzi, D’Ascenzi, Elsworthy Wide Width, Elsworthy Wide Width, Flos, Flos, Foglio, +27
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Lead Architects: Tommaso Amato, Matteo Soddu, Valentina Paiola, Alice Patrizi
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Text description provided by the architects. In Rome's Flaminio district, STUDIOTAMAT unveils Casa Continua, a 115 sqm apartment entirely reimagined through a project that engages with the home's layered history while opening it to new ways of living.