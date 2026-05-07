Casa Continua / STUDIOTAMAT

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Houses • Roma, Italy Architects: STUDIOTAMAT

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 115 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project &Tradition , AP16 , AP16 , Artemide , B&B Italia , B&B Italia , Belfiore 9010 , Belfiore 9010 , Caboche Plus Grande , Caboche Plus Grande , Camaleonda , Camaleonda , Dioscuri , D’Ascenzi , D’Ascenzi , Elsworthy Wide Width , Elsworthy Wide Width , Flos , Flos , Foglio , +27 Foglio , Foscarini , Giovanni Carini , Giovanni Carini , Harlequin , Jon Burgundy , Jon Burgundy , Libellula , Libellula , Little Greene , L’Opificio , L’Opificio , L’Opificio , L’Opificio , Mario Bellini , Mario Bellini , Nessino , Nessino , Planula , Planula , Relief Cammello fabric , Relief Cammello fabric , Sandberg , Tolomeo Mega Floor , Tolomeo Mega Floor , VL45 Radiohus Pendant , VL45 Radiohus Pendant -27 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Tommaso Amato, Matteo Soddu, Valentina Paiola, Alice Patrizi

Main Contractor: Ediltel B

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Text description provided by the architects. In Rome's Flaminio district, STUDIOTAMAT unveils Casa Continua, a 115 sqm apartment entirely reimagined through a project that engages with the home's layered history while opening it to new ways of living.