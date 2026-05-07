Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects

Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects

Save

Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - Exterior PhotographyQingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - Exterior PhotographyQingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Steel, HandrailQingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - Image 5 of 16Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museum
Qingdao, China
  • Category: Museum
  • Project Lead: Clemens Kampermann, Lan Chen
  • Project Management: China Li Ling
  • Design Team: nna von Aulock, Andreas Götze, Liu Xuda, Andreas Maue, Pan Xin, Kristin Schoyerer, Yu Hainan, Zheng Fei
  • Client: Qingdao Huatong State-Owned Capital Operation (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Qingdao
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. With the Qingdao Science & Technology Museum on Hong Island, the architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have created a cultural facility that provides important momentum for the urban development of Qingdao. As one of China's leading centers for marine research, the city is home to a large share of the country's national research institutions, which form the thematic context of the museum.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Cite: "Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041224/qingdao-science-technology-museum-von-gerkan-marg-and-partners-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags