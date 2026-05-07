Qingdao Science Technology Museum / von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects

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Architects: von GerKan, Marg and Partners Architects
- Area: 40000 m²
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Photographs:CreatAR Images
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- Category: Museum
- Project Lead: Clemens Kampermann, Lan Chen
- Project Management: China Li Ling
- Design Team: nna von Aulock, Andreas Götze, Liu Xuda, Andreas Maue, Pan Xin, Kristin Schoyerer, Yu Hainan, Zheng Fei
- Client: Qingdao Huatong State-Owned Capital Operation (Group) Co., Ltd.
- City: Qingdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. With the Qingdao Science & Technology Museum on Hong Island, the architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have created a cultural facility that provides important momentum for the urban development of Qingdao. As one of China's leading centers for marine research, the city is home to a large share of the country's national research institutions, which form the thematic context of the museum.