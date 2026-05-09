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SONO Salon / Inrestudio

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SONO Salon / Inrestudio - Image 2 of 25SONO Salon / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, SteelSONO Salon / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassSONO Salon / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, SteelSONO Salon / Inrestudio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Inrestudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima
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SONO Salon / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Steel
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. SONO is an interior design project for a hair salon located in a quiet area of Ho Chi Minh City. The name "SONO" means garden in Japanese, aligning with the design approach of evoking exterior space through minimal elements.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "SONO Salon / Inrestudio" 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041130/sono-salon-inrestudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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