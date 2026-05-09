SONO Salon / Inrestudio

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Wellness Interiors • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: Inrestudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 157 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima

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Text description provided by the architects. SONO is an interior design project for a hair salon located in a quiet area of Ho Chi Minh City. The name "SONO" means garden in Japanese, aligning with the design approach of evoking exterior space through minimal elements.