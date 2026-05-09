SONO Salon / Inrestudio

•
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
-
Architects: Inrestudio
- Area: 157 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Wellness Interiors
- Design Team: Nguyen Phuc Nguyen, Kana Matsuzawa
- General Contractor: AHDECOR CONSTRUCTION INTERIOR
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. SONO is an interior design project for a hair salon located in a quiet area of Ho Chi Minh City. The name "SONO" means garden in Japanese, aligning with the design approach of evoking exterior space through minimal elements.