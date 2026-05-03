Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII

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- Area: 265 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yuchen Chao Photography
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Lead Architects: Yu Wu, YenjuCHEN, Linju Chien, Chichang Chung
Text description provided by the architects. The Little Aesthetic Hub transforms a secondary school foyer in Taiwan into a shared spatial core where circulation becomes an active part of learning. Rather than functioning solely as a passage, the project redefines the foyer as a flexible environment that supports informal study, gathering and everyday interaction.