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Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII

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Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - Image 2 of 17Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - Image 3 of 17Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - Image 4 of 17Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - Image 5 of 17Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Architects: ATELIERII, YARCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yuchen Chao Photography
  • Lead Architects: Yu Wu, YenjuCHEN, Linju Chien, Chichang Chung
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Y ARCH Team, ATELIERII Team
  • City: Taipei
  • Country: Taiwan
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Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII - Image 6 of 17
© Yuchen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Little Aesthetic Hub transforms a secondary school foyer in Taiwan into a shared spatial core where circulation becomes an active part of learning. Rather than functioning solely as a passage, the project redefines the foyer as a flexible environment that supports informal study, gathering and everyday interaction.

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ATELIERII
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YARCH
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsTaiwan
Cite: "Little Aesthetic Hub / YARCH + ATELIERII" 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041110/little-aesthetic-hub-yarch-plus-atelierii> ISSN 0719-8884

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