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Art Nouveau Revisited: Craft, Materiality, and Detail in Contemporary Hospitality Spaces

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At the turn of the 20th century, parallel, yet connected movements around the world ushered in a new style and architectural era. From the Arts and Crafts in England, Art Nouveau, then Art Deco in France, or the Jugendstil in Germany/Austria, these design and artistic developments spread around the world and took on different forms depending on their context. The basis remained similar, though, with a focus on artisanal value and craftsmanship; the use of wood, glass, and various metals; the integration of organic forms into the exterior facade and interior structure; and the refined incorporation of ornamentation as an architectural element, often as vegetation or geometric patterns.

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While the above-mentioned styles eventually made way to other movements that flourished in the 20th century, they've regularly resurfaced in more contemporary interpretations, particularly in commercial and hospitality settings. Art Nouveau's elegant ornamentation and attention to detail can be seen in many hotels and restaurants, offering a dose of opulence and visual engagement to visitors, but with new additions. Some might be adaptive reuse or renovation works of original projects, in which the architects take care to highlight the unique historic building details. In other cases, furniture and lighting fixtures are either collected as antiques or built to resemble the Art Nouveau and Deco styles.

The listed recreations and adaptations are diverse, each focusing on some key aspects such as patterned tiles, stained glass, metallic ornaments, and accent lighting fixtures in a stylized and innovative manner, or with the use of new materials. 

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Paris Court / KROKI + Archikon Architects

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© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Bar Raval / Partisans

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© Jonathan Friedman / Partisans

Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio

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© Daniil Primak

Hotel Romeo Roma / Zaha Hadid Architects

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© Chris Dalton

Café Falken / Think Architecture

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© Simone Bossi

Volkshaus Hotel Basel / Herzog & de Meuron

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© Robert Rieger

Hotel Rumour / Studio Modijefsky

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Courtesy of Studio Modijefsky

House 1923 . Urban Hotel / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura

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© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Art Legacy Hotel / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

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© João Guimarães

Matsumotohonbako Hotel / Suppose Design Office

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© Kenta Hasegawa

The Royal Hotel / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

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© Doublespace Photography

Glarros Oldtown Hotel / Laboratory of Architecture #3

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© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 20th Century Design in Flux: A Global Reinterpretation of Architectural History. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

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Hana Abdel
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Cite: Hana Abdel. "Art Nouveau Revisited: Craft, Materiality, and Detail in Contemporary Hospitality Spaces" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041091/art-nouveau-revisited-craft-materiality-and-detail-in-contemporary-hospitality-spaces> ISSN 0719-8884

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