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the Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design

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the Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design - Exterior Photography, Beamthe Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design - Interior Photographythe Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design - Image 4 of 25the Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design - Interior Photographythe Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: VIASCAPE design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3540
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shan Liang
  • Lead Architects: Sun Yijia
  • Category: Park
  • Design Team: MA Li, Ji Yuwei, ZHOU Mi, SUN Yijia
  • Client: Xuhui District Greening Administration
  • Supervisor: Xuhui District Greening and City Appearance Administration Bureau, Caohejing
  • LDI: Shanghai Greening-Landscaping Construction Co., Ltd
  • Contractor: Shanghai Xuhui Landscape Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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© Shan Liang

Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in the spring of 2022, our team commenced working on the comprehensive environmental improvement and renewal project for the surrounding Caoxi Rd. Metro Station area. The overall renewal plan had completed by July of the same year. The plan aims to establish a renewal framework through a holistic urban design approach, achieving functional transformation of a blighted area in Shanghai's urban core through a phased, incremental implementation process, and realize overall regional revitalization by integrating spatial optimizations based on functional adjustments of the metro station's internal space and its adjacent plots. At the end of 2023, "Caoxi Road Pocket Park"1 designed by our team was built as the first phase of the project. The second phase, "the Happy Spot under the Light Rail", was designed by us in Dec 2023 and constructed by March 2025.

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Cite: "the Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041042/the-happy-spot-under-the-light-rail-viascape-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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