the Happy Spot under the Light Rail / VIASCAPE design

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Category: Park

Design Team: MA Li, Ji Yuwei, ZHOU Mi, SUN Yijia

Client: Xuhui District Greening Administration

Supervisor: Xuhui District Greening and City Appearance Administration Bureau, Caohejing

LDI: Shanghai Greening-Landscaping Construction Co., Ltd

Contractor: Shanghai Xuhui Landscape Development Co., Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in the spring of 2022, our team commenced working on the comprehensive environmental improvement and renewal project for the surrounding Caoxi Rd. Metro Station area. The overall renewal plan had completed by July of the same year. The plan aims to establish a renewal framework through a holistic urban design approach, achieving functional transformation of a blighted area in Shanghai's urban core through a phased, incremental implementation process, and realize overall regional revitalization by integrating spatial optimizations based on functional adjustments of the metro station's internal space and its adjacent plots. At the end of 2023, "Caoxi Road Pocket Park"1 designed by our team was built as the first phase of the project. The second phase, "the Happy Spot under the Light Rail", was designed by us in Dec 2023 and constructed by March 2025.