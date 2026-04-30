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  5. Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad

Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad

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Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - Exterior Photography, BalconyTimber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - Image 3 of 33Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - Image 4 of 33Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamTimber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: GREEN ARCHITECTS, gad
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cao Liang
  • Construction Deepening Design: GREEN ARCHITECTS
  • Construction Deepening Design Team: Zhu Weiwei、He Ru、Gao Linlin
  • Partner: GAD
  • Clients: Shanghai Yiliu Property Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Cao Liang

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, and serves as a covered pedestrian bridge within Yitaiyipin Garden. The bridge features a semi-circular plan, elevated at the second-floor level, connecting sloped gardens at both ends.

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Cite: "Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040933/timber-structure-pedestrian-bridge-of-yitaiyipin-garden-green-architects-plus-gad> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cao Liang

艺泰一品木结构廊桥项目 / 上海绿建建筑设计事务所有限公司 + gad

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