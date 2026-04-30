Timber Structure Pedestrian Bridge of Yitaiyipin Garden / GREEN ARCHITECTS + gad

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Category: Public Architecture

Construction Deepening Design: GREEN ARCHITECTS

Construction Deepening Design Team: Zhu Weiwei、He Ru、Gao Linlin

Partner: GAD

Clients: Shanghai Yiliu Property Development Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, and serves as a covered pedestrian bridge within Yitaiyipin Garden. The bridge features a semi-circular plan, elevated at the second-floor level, connecting sloped gardens at both ends.