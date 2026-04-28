Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

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Shenzhen, China
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Architects: CCDI Dongxiying Studio
- Area: 63981 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Zhaoming Wang, Xiongyi Zhu, Yanjie Xu
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Lead Architects: Zhu Xiongyi, Wang Zhaoming
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- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Scheme Design Team: Mo Langheng, Li Xin, Liu Lei, Li Daifu, Zhou Jiaxu, Zhang Yinong, Ye Yizhe
- Construction Drawing Design: Cao Jianwei, Zhu Dalong, Guan Wei, Huang Chuan, Luo Tao, Wang Wentao, Cao Shaohui, Hu Yingsong, Shao Linjie, Zhu Yongbin, Huang Jiawei, Yang Jichao, Kang Shaojun
- Landscape Design: Yue Qinghua, Wang Ruiqing, Yang Lin
- Interior Design: Feng Minqiang, Zhang Wan
- Clients: Shenzhen Nanshan Public Works Bureau
- Collaborators: Shenzhen Youdu Landscape Design Studio, Guangdong Jinglong Construction Group Co.,
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Location Analysis — The Dasha River Ecological Corridor flows along the western side of the site and empties into the sea, using water as a link to connect various educational and urban public facilities. Leveraging the improvement of the Dasha River, Pingshan School has become a significant spatial node at the northern end of the Dasha River.