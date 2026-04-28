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Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

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Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Exterior PhotographyRedevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Image 3 of 45Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Interior PhotographyRedevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Exterior PhotographyRedevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Scheme Design Team: Mo Langheng, Li Xin, Liu Lei, Li Daifu, Zhou Jiaxu, Zhang Yinong, Ye Yizhe
  • Construction Drawing Design: Cao Jianwei, Zhu Dalong, Guan Wei, Huang Chuan, Luo Tao, Wang Wentao, Cao Shaohui, Hu Yingsong, Shao Linjie, Zhu Yongbin, Huang Jiawei, Yang Jichao, Kang Shaojun
  • Landscape Design: Yue Qinghua, Wang Ruiqing, Yang Lin
  • Interior Design: Feng Minqiang, Zhang Wan
  • Clients: Shenzhen Nanshan Public Works Bureau
  • Collaborators: Shenzhen Youdu Landscape Design Studio, Guangdong Jinglong Construction Group Co.,
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Image 31 of 45
© Zhaoming Wang

Location Analysis — The Dasha River Ecological Corridor flows along the western side of the site and empties into the sea, using water as a link to connect various educational and urban public facilities. Leveraging the improvement of the Dasha River, Pingshan School has become a significant spatial node at the northern end of the Dasha River.

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Cite: "Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040918/redevelopment-of-pingshan-elementary-school-into-a-nine-year-integrated-school-ccdi-dongxiying-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zhaoming Wang

平山小学拆除重建九年一贯制学校 / 悉地国际东西影工作室

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