Redevelopment of Pingshan Elementary School into a Nine-Year Integrated School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

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Category: Elementary & Middle School

Scheme Design Team: Mo Langheng, Li Xin, Liu Lei, Li Daifu, Zhou Jiaxu, Zhang Yinong, Ye Yizhe

Construction Drawing Design: Cao Jianwei, Zhu Dalong, Guan Wei, Huang Chuan, Luo Tao, Wang Wentao, Cao Shaohui, Hu Yingsong, Shao Linjie, Zhu Yongbin, Huang Jiawei, Yang Jichao, Kang Shaojun

Landscape Design: Yue Qinghua, Wang Ruiqing, Yang Lin

Interior Design: Feng Minqiang, Zhang Wan

Clients: Shenzhen Nanshan Public Works Bureau

Collaborators: Shenzhen Youdu Landscape Design Studio, Guangdong Jinglong Construction Group Co.,

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Location Analysis — The Dasha River Ecological Corridor flows along the western side of the site and empties into the sea, using water as a link to connect various educational and urban public facilities. Leveraging the improvement of the Dasha River, Pingshan School has become a significant spatial node at the northern end of the Dasha River.