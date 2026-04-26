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  5. Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT

Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT

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Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSamsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - Interior PhotographySamsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - Interior PhotographySamsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - Exterior PhotographySamsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library, Other Facilities
Xi'An, China
  • Architects: Wall Architects of XAUAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jinquan Kong
  • Lead Architects: Wu Rui, Wang Maozhen
  • Design Team: Wu Rui, Wang Maozhen, Liu Zexian，Gao Jiale，Wang Pengfei，Hou Lanxin，Zhang Muyan，Zhang Huanyue，Cao Jingyuan，Quan Junlong
  • Collaborating Architects: Bai Yiyao
  • Structure: Hu Xiaojie
  • Plumbing: He Shangxuan
  • Electrical: Cao Zhe
  • Consultants: Xi'an Zhouzheng Industrial Co.,LTD
  • Clients: Xi 'an Gaoxin No.19th Middle School, Samsung China Semiconductor Co.,Ltd.
  • City: Xi'An
  • Country: China
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Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Jinquan Kong

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the Samsung (China) Semiconductor Corporate Social Responsibility program, Yuan Architecture Studio has completed a series of three rural school libraries since 2020 at the foothills of the Qinling Mountains. The first, "Zhongnan Book Pavilion" (2021), revitalized its campus environment; the second, "Qin Feng Book Pavilion" (2023), created a shared space bridging school and village life. Through these projects, we recognized that rural construction requires a clear distinction between architect-controlled elements and open-ended components—inviting teachers and students to co-shape their environment. This approach aligns closely with N. John Habraken's concept of "Open Building."

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Cite: "Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT" 26 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040871/samsung-library-no-3-supported-by-the-shaanxi-hope-project-wall-architects-of-xauat> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jinquan Kong

陕西希望工程援建——三星图书馆3号 / 垣建筑设计工作室

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