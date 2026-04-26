Samsung Library No. 3, supported by the Shaanxi Hope Project / Wall Architects of XAUAT

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Architects: Wall Architects of XAUAT
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jinquan Kong
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Lead Architects: Wu Rui, Wang Maozhen
- Category: Library, Other Facilities
- Design Team: Wu Rui, Wang Maozhen, Liu Zexian，Gao Jiale，Wang Pengfei，Hou Lanxin，Zhang Muyan，Zhang Huanyue，Cao Jingyuan，Quan Junlong
- Collaborating Architects: Bai Yiyao
- Structure: Hu Xiaojie
- Plumbing: He Shangxuan
- Electrical: Cao Zhe
- Consultants: Xi'an Zhouzheng Industrial Co.,LTD
- Clients: Xi 'an Gaoxin No.19th Middle School, Samsung China Semiconductor Co.,Ltd.
- City: Xi'An
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. As part of the Samsung (China) Semiconductor Corporate Social Responsibility program, Yuan Architecture Studio has completed a series of three rural school libraries since 2020 at the foothills of the Qinling Mountains. The first, "Zhongnan Book Pavilion" (2021), revitalized its campus environment; the second, "Qin Feng Book Pavilion" (2023), created a shared space bridging school and village life. Through these projects, we recognized that rural construction requires a clear distinction between architect-controlled elements and open-ended components—inviting teachers and students to co-shape their environment. This approach aligns closely with N. John Habraken's concept of "Open Building."