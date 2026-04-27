Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON

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Schools • Nashik, India Architects: pk_iNCEPTiON

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1050 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: pranitborastudio

Lead Architects: Ar. Pooja Khairnar

Category: Schools

Design Development: Pooja Khairnar, Swasti Rangani, Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope

Working Drawing: Swasti Rangani, Tejaswini Kawale

Models: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope

Graphics And Presentation Drawings: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Gayatri Kale

Project Management Consultant: Prashant Sakhala

Structural Consultant: Sanjay Ratnaparkhi

Initiated By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd

Funded By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd

City: Nashik

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. School at Belgaon Dhaga begins by moving beyond the rigid functions of the original building, using the new addition to foster spontaneous activity and unscripted interaction. The intent is to create informal learning environments that offer freedom and encourage a better exchange of knowledge between everyone inhabiting the space. Through this approach, the extension becomes a tool to bridge the gap between formal use and informal discovery, turning the in between zones into meaningful places of engagement.