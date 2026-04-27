Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Save

Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - Exterior PhotographyBelgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - Interior Photography, CourtyardBelgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - Exterior PhotographyBelgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - Interior Photography, Dining roomBelgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Nashik, India
  • Architects: pk_iNCEPTiON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1050
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:pranitborastudio
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Pooja Khairnar
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Development: Pooja Khairnar, Swasti Rangani, Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope
  • Working Drawing: Swasti Rangani, Tejaswini Kawale
  • Models: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope
  • Graphics And Presentation Drawings: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Gayatri Kale
  • Project Management Consultant: Prashant Sakhala
  • Structural Consultant: Sanjay Ratnaparkhi
  • Initiated By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd
  • Funded By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd
  • City: Nashik
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON - Exterior Photography
© pranitborastudio

Text description provided by the architects. School at Belgaon Dhaga begins by moving beyond the rigid functions of the original building, using the new addition to foster spontaneous activity and unscripted interaction. The intent is to create informal learning environments that offer freedom and encourage a better exchange of knowledge between everyone inhabiting the space. Through this approach, the extension becomes a tool to bridge the gap between formal use and informal discovery, turning the in between zones into meaningful places of engagement.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
pk_iNCEPTiON
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndia
Cite: "Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040837/belgaon-dhaga-school-pk-inception> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© pranitborastudio

贝尔冈达加学校 / pk_iNCEPTiON

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags