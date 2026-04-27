Belgaon Dhaga School / pk_iNCEPTiON

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Architects: pk_iNCEPTiON
- Area: 1050 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:pranitborastudio
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Lead Architects: Ar. Pooja Khairnar
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- Category: Schools
- Design Development: Pooja Khairnar, Swasti Rangani, Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope
- Working Drawing: Swasti Rangani, Tejaswini Kawale
- Models: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Swaroop Sope
- Graphics And Presentation Drawings: Shantanu Tribhuvan, Gayatri Kale
- Project Management Consultant: Prashant Sakhala
- Structural Consultant: Sanjay Ratnaparkhi
- Initiated By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd
- Funded By: Mungi Engineers Pvt. Ltd
- City: Nashik
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. School at Belgaon Dhaga begins by moving beyond the rigid functions of the original building, using the new addition to foster spontaneous activity and unscripted interaction. The intent is to create informal learning environments that offer freedom and encourage a better exchange of knowledge between everyone inhabiting the space. Through this approach, the extension becomes a tool to bridge the gap between formal use and informal discovery, turning the in between zones into meaningful places of engagement.