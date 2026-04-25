Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof

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Category: Infrastructure

Client: SPAD on behalf of Dunkirk Urban Community

Local Architect: Santer Vanhoof

Environmental Engineer : Impact Ingénierie

City: Dunkerque

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in the port landscape of Dunkirk, Écosystème D is an energy-positive building designed to serve as a catalyst for energy transition. Dedicated to innovation in renewable energy, it brings together an incubator, a technology hall, a training center, and a showroom under one roof. The entire structure is part of a low-impact, bioclimatic architecture that embodies innovation. In constant interaction with its environment, the building represents a new urban and industrial dynamic for the Hauts-de-France region.