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Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof

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Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - Exterior PhotographyEcosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - Image 3 of 28Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - Image 4 of 28Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - Image 5 of 28Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure
Dunkerque, France
  • Category: Infrastructure
  • Client: SPAD on behalf of Dunkirk Urban Community
  • Local Architect: Santer Vanhoof
  • Environmental Engineer : Impact Ingénierie
  • City: Dunkerque
  • Country: France
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Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Fussler

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in the port landscape of Dunkirk, Écosystème D is an energy-positive building designed to serve as a catalyst for energy transition. Dedicated to innovation in renewable energy, it brings together an incubator, a technology hall, a training center, and a showroom under one roof. The entire structure is part of a low-impact, bioclimatic architecture that embodies innovation. In constant interaction with its environment, the building represents a new urban and industrial dynamic for the Hauts-de-France region.

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Snøhetta
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Santer Vanhoof
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Cite: "Ecosystème D / Snøhetta + Santer Vanhoof" 25 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040586/ecosysteme-d-snohetta-plus-santer-vanhoof> ISSN 0719-8884

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