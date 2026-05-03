Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective

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Camarate, Portugal
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Architects: UMA Collective
- Area: 1731 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:João Morgado
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Manufacturers: Aronlight , Danosa, JNF, Mapei, Pavigrés, RMC, Reynaers, Sanindusa, Sola Tube, Tarkett, Vale da Gândara, Vicaima
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Lead Architect: Rui Cruz
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Coordination: Jónatas Lareiro
- Project Team: João Gaspar
- Project Management: PROFICO - Consultores de Engenharia, S.A.
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ACRIBIA
- Landscape Architecture: CARPA - com arquitectura paisagista
- General Construction: Ferreira Build Power
- City: Camarate
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of the São Francisco neighborhood in Loures, the new Basic School with Kindergarten No. 5 of Camarate aimed not only to create a reference facility in public education but also to promote local urban regeneration. The project sought to enhance the immediate surroundings and foster social development through the inclusion of a publicly accessible School Library, creating an anchor that blurs the boundaries between the school facility and the community.