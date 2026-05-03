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Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective

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Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - Image 1 of 35Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCamarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BalconyCamarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - Exterior PhotographyCamarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Educational Architecture, Schools
Camarate, Portugal
  • Architects: UMA Collective
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1731
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aronlight , Danosa, JNF, Mapei, Pavigrés, RMC, Reynaers, Sanindusa, Sola Tube, Tarkett, Vale da Gândara, Vicaima
  • Lead Architect: Rui Cruz
  • Coordination: Jónatas Lareiro
  • Project Team: João Gaspar
  • Project Management: PROFICO - Consultores de Engenharia, S.A.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: ACRIBIA
  • Landscape Architecture: CARPA - com arquitectura paisagista
  • General Construction: Ferreira Build Power
  • City: Camarate
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of the São Francisco neighborhood in Loures, the new Basic School with Kindergarten No. 5 of Camarate aimed not only to create a reference facility in public education but also to promote local urban regeneration. The project sought to enhance the immediate surroundings and foster social development through the inclusion of a publicly accessible School Library, creating an anchor that blurs the boundaries between the school facility and the community.

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Cite: "Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective" [Escola Básica nº5 de Camarate / UMA Collective] 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040571/camarate-elementary-school-no-5-uma-collective> ISSN 0719-8884

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