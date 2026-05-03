Camarate Elementary School No. 5 / UMA Collective

+ 30

Educational Architecture, Schools • Camarate, Portugal Architects: UMA Collective

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1731 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: João Morgado

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aronlight , Danosa , JNF , Mapei , Pavigrés , RMC , Reynaers , Sanindusa , Sola Tube , Tarkett , Vale da Gândara , Vicaima

Lead Architect: Rui Cruz

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Coordination: Jónatas Lareiro

Project Team: João Gaspar

Project Management: PROFICO - Consultores de Engenharia, S.A.

Engineering & Consulting > Other: ACRIBIA

Landscape Architecture: CARPA - com arquitectura paisagista

General Construction: Ferreira Build Power

City: Camarate

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of the São Francisco neighborhood in Loures, the new Basic School with Kindergarten No. 5 of Camarate aimed not only to create a reference facility in public education but also to promote local urban regeneration. The project sought to enhance the immediate surroundings and foster social development through the inclusion of a publicly accessible School Library, creating an anchor that blurs the boundaries between the school facility and the community.