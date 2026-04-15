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Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio

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Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyShanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyShanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - Image 4 of 34Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - Image 5 of 34Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
University
Shanghai, China
  • Category: University
  • Project Directors: Zeng Qun, Wu Min
  • Structural Design: Hong Wenming, Zhong Yuren, Li Guang, Mao Pengcheng, Geng Liuxun, Bin Zhiqiang
  • Plumbing Design: You Bolin, Wei Junyu
  • Hvac Design: Bian Zheng, Su Zhou
  • Electrical Design: Shi Guoping, Zhu Yicong, Xu Jiandong, Liu Chenxin
  • Interior Design: Li Rongrong, Xie Tianyuan
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Under the contemporary educational philosophy that places "student-centeredness" as a core principle in universities, the student center has emerged as a significant new building type on campuses in recent years. This particular project sits at the edge of the campus. Originally not part of the university's initial master plan, it had to be accommodated on a site chosen as opportunities allowed—long and narrow, running north to south. To the west, it already brushes against the campus boundary, backing onto a busy urban expressway; to the east, it neighbors a scenic lake with lush, water-close greenery. Unlike the ample, orderly land reserved for academic and research functions, this site carries an inherent quality of being at the "edge." How to respond to the character of this marginal zone and unlock its hidden potential became the key to the design.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Shanghai Jiao Tong University Student Service Center / TJAD/Zeng Qun Architecture Design Studio" 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040510/shanghai-jiao-tong-university-student-service-center-tjad-zeng-qun-architecture-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yong Zhang

上海交通大学学生服务中心 / TJAD / 曾群建筑研究室

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