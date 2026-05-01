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Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR

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Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - Image 2 of 23Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - Image 3 of 23Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - Image 4 of 23Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - Image 5 of 23Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Educational Architecture, Schools
  • Architects: Ateliê GR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Rodrigues Grinspum
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Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR - Image 5 of 23
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The educational proposal of the Neighborhood School is based on a sense of belonging to the place. The project materializes this premise through open and highly integrated spaces, where students' activities engage with the surrounding facilities, while the school space welcomes the community, establishing itself as a new urban facility for the neighborhood.

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Cite: "Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR" [Escola do Bairro - Pavilhão 02 / Ateliê GR] 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040444/neighborhood-school-pavilion-02-atelie-gr> ISSN 0719-8884

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