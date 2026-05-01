Neighborhood School - Pavilion 02 / Ateliê GR

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Architects: Ateliê GR
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:André Scarpa
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Lead Architect: Gabriel Rodrigues Grinspum
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Project Team: Isabel Sperry
- General Construction: Jairo Gen
Text description provided by the architects. The educational proposal of the Neighborhood School is based on a sense of belonging to the place. The project materializes this premise through open and highly integrated spaces, where students' activities engage with the surrounding facilities, while the school space welcomes the community, establishing itself as a new urban facility for the neighborhood.