V House / 23o5Studio

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Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Areus by BM windows , Bosch , DAIKIN AIR CONDITIONER , Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Võ Thanh Linh

Design Team: Mai Tiến Ninh

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. The idea of a home in a large rectangular room isn't appealing to us. The design evokes the iconic features of the familiar rooftop, veranda, screen, and garden, drawing inspiration from the existential era of architecture. A narrow walk from the front yard leads to the main door of the home, discreetly located behind the screen. Ascending the stairs, the living space is spacious, opening out to the backyard and the sky above.