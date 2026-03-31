V House / 23o5Studio

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Architects: 23o5Studio
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
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Manufacturers: Areus by BM windows, Bosch, DAIKIN AIR CONDITIONER, Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam
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Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
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Text description provided by the architects. The idea of a home in a large rectangular room isn't appealing to us. The design evokes the iconic features of the familiar rooftop, veranda, screen, and garden, drawing inspiration from the existential era of architecture. A narrow walk from the front yard leads to the main door of the home, discreetly located behind the screen. Ascending the stairs, the living space is spacious, opening out to the backyard and the sky above.