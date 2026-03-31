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V House / 23o5Studio

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V House / 23o5Studio - Image 2 of 34V House / 23o5Studio - Image 3 of 34V House / 23o5Studio - Image 4 of 34V House / 23o5Studio - Exterior PhotographyV House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Areus by BM windows, Bosch, DAIKIN AIR CONDITIONER, Eurostone , Trường Thắng , Unios Vietnam
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Võ Thanh Linh
  • Design Team: Mai Tiến Ninh
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
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V House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of a home in a large rectangular room isn't appealing to us. The design evokes the iconic features of the familiar rooftop, veranda, screen, and garden, drawing inspiration from the existential era of architecture. A narrow walk from the front yard leads to the main door of the home, discreetly located behind the screen. Ascending the stairs, the living space is spacious, opening out to the backyard and the sky above.

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23o5Studio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "V House / 23o5Studio" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040086/v-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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